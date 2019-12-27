Renren (NYSE:RENN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renren Inc. operates as a social networking internet platform in China offering information and content sharing, music, online games and online shopping and other services including communication. Its platform includes renren.com, our main social networking website, game.renren.com, our online games center, nuomi.com, our social commerce website, and jingwei.com and professional and business social networking service website. Renren Inc. “

NYSE RENN opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Renren has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Renren’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 8th.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Renren had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $104.77 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Renren will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Renren worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

