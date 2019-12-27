Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.93 Million

Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post $39.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $162.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.30 million to $162.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $217.69 million, with estimates ranging from $215.37 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $746,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at about $1,967,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. 411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.08 million, a P/E ratio of -105.36 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Repay has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.