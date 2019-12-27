Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $164.10

Shares of Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164.10 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 160.30 ($2.11), with a volume of 514919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.14).

RTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 161.67 ($2.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 141.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.87 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78.

Restaurant Group Company Profile (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

