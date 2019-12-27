Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Revelo Resources Corp (CVE:RVL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 58500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.69, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Revelo Resources Company Profile (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a portfolio of 26 projects covering approximately 204,000 hectares located along proven mineral belts in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Iron Creek Capital Corp.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Revelo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.