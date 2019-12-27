Rightmove (LON:RMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $681.13

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 681.13 ($8.96) and last traded at GBX 647.80 ($8.52), with a volume of 304064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 644.80 ($8.48).

RMV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 433 ($5.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 504.33 ($6.63).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 621.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 565.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46.

About Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

