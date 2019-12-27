Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $97.04

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.04 and traded as high as $102.97. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 499,674 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$97.35 and its 200 day moving average is A$96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The company has a market cap of $128.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

About Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

