Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.11 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.01245386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119425 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,642 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

