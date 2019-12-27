Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $82.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

