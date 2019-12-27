RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $4.17 on Thursday. RR Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 634,169 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 12.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 789,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 84,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 42.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 809.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

