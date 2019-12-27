RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMBL shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

In other RumbleON news, CEO Marshall Chesrown acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RumbleON in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 926.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 278,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 251,110 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:RMBL opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.76 million.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

