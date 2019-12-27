Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Down 23.4% in December

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the November 28th total of 68,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $16.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.42. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $24.45.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 631.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

