Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.81 ($107.92).

Get Sanofi alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.17. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.