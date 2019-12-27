Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.92

Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 13555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,561,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after buying an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 361,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,904 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 510,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

