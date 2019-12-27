SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €145.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €129.80 ($150.93).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at €121.28 ($141.02) on Thursday. SAP has a 52 week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52 week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €115.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.