SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $130.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,922. SAP has a 1-year low of $95.45 and a 1-year high of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 46.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

