Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.78

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 8427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.734 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,565,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 59,204,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,860,000 after buying an additional 3,759,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,770,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,527,000 after buying an additional 995,564 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

