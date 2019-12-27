Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Update

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the November 28th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SLCT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Select Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $228.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Select Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

