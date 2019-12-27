Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.90. Semtech has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $57.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $53,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,997.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Semtech by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Semtech by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

