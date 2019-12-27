Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Senior Housing Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Several research firms have commented on SNH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 895.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

SNH stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

