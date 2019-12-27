Sentient Coin Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $710,325.00 and $51,212.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062761 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00545904 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00235250 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085289 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001805 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,759,423,555 coins and its circulating supply is 1,349,423,556 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.