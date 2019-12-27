SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

SGBAF stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. SES has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.