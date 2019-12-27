Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the November 28th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 162,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVBI opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. Severn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

