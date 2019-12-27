Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,546.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,546 ($33.49) and last traded at GBX 2,546 ($33.49), with a volume of 399276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,513 ($33.06).

SVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Severn Trent to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 1,863 ($24.51) to GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,153.73 ($28.33).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,334.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,151.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.03 ($0.53) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

