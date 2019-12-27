Short Interest in Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) Declines By 55.3%

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the November 28th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AKER opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. Akers Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $36.96.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative net margin of 359.43% and a negative return on equity of 136.53%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Akers Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

