Short Interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Drops By 34.5%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the November 28th total of 6,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC set a $14.30 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.76.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

