Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Rises By 25.0%

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 28th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATIF remained flat at $$1.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. ATIF has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATIF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ATIF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

