Short Interest in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Grows By 21.0%

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 831,100 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 28th total of 687,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Atreca during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Atreca during the second quarter worth $8,238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Atreca during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

