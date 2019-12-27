Short Interest in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Increases By 58.3%

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the November 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNW stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,035. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $77.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

