Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expands By 18.4%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 28th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $45,730.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,814 shares of company stock worth $831,505. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,742,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,078. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

