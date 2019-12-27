Short Interest in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Expands By 32.1%

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the November 28th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Century Bancorp has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.13 per share, for a total transaction of $36,071.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 725,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,207,674.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.31 per share, for a total transaction of $70,648.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 725,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,063,694.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,205 shares of company stock valued at $715,950. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

