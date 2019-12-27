Short Interest in Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Rises By 118.9%

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 917,300 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the November 28th total of 419,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mackie lowered Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Correvio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Correvio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Correvio Pharma by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Correvio Pharma by 24.9% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in Correvio Pharma by 39.6% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORV opened at $0.52 on Friday. Correvio Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

