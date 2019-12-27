Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Declines By 16.1%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the November 28th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.79.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

