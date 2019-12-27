Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Decreases By 83.0%

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the November 28th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $5,080,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.61. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

