Short Interest in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Increases By 29.7%

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 644,700 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the November 28th total of 497,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBKC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 183,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 53,863 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 45.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 59,295 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 32.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 123.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,518,000 after buying an additional 425,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth $944,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $75.25 on Friday. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

