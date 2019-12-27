Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rises By 135.1%

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the November 28th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.74. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.54). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,956.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -7.19 EPS for the current year.

ITRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

