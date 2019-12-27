Short Interest in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Grows By 62.8%

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the November 28th total of 693,900 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 298,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,793. James River Group has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.24. James River Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley lowered James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,001,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in James River Group by 668.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 711,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at $13,870,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,429,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,561 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in James River Group by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 117,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in James River Group by 712.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 69,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

