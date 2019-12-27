Short Interest in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Decreases By 90.9%

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:JMP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.72. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). JMP Group had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. JMP Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

JMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in JMP Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JMP Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

