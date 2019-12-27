Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Grows By 79.7%

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the November 28th total of 851,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNCE shares. ValuEngine lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $277.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.75. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%. The firm had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.