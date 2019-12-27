Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Declines By 77.1%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the November 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.78. 1,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a P/E ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

