Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Decreases By 62.7%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the November 28th total of 92,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Shares of Soligenix stock remained flat at $$1.45 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,234. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 193.39% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.