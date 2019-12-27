Short Interest in SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Drops By 78.4%

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the November 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO James R. Segreto sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Segreto sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,761.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,484 shares of company stock worth $136,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned 0.23% of SPAR Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGRP. ValuEngine cut shares of SPAR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,648. The company has a market cap of $25.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.33. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.