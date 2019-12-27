Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Grows By 82.4%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the November 28th total of 90,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 249,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tantech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ TANH opened at $1.87 on Friday. Tantech has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

