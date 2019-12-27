Short Interest in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Declines By 29.4%

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 28th total of 37,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $6.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,112.15. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,737. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $840.24 and a 1-year high of $1,131.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,102.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,071.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

