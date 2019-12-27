Short Interest in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Declines By 20.9%

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 28th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $54.30 target price on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Yandex has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $20.15. The business had revenue of $45.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Yandex’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 450.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,658,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633,061 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,541,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,484,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,106,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after buying an additional 863,530 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.