Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

BSRR opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,162 shares of company stock worth $363,809. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

