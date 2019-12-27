Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 28th total of 84,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,162 shares of company stock valued at $363,809 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSRR. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.18. 1,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $455.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

