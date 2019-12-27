SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the November 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SSNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised SilverSun Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

SSNT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. 799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,138. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 5.03% of SilverSun Technologies worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

