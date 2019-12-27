Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens cut Simmons First National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of SFNC opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $233.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,184.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 0.5% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 129,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.