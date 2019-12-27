Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.20

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 1302140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.54.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Zaslav sold 77,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $527,124.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,767.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $6,255,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969,409 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,065,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,537,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 132,497 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

