Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of SQM stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 542,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 453.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 70.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

